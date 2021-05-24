Fairfax City Restaurant Week highlights local, diverse cuisine

A dish on the menu at Epicure Cafe.

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Something’s cooking in Fairfax: the fourth annual restaurant week officially kicked off on Monday.

Business owners are hoping tourists and Northern Virginia residents will stop by to see what cuisine the small city has to offer.

“The City of Fairfax has amazing restaurants. Any time we can draw people into the city, to enjoy the very diverse cuisines that we offer, it’s a good thing,” said Jennifer Rose, executive director for the Central Fairfax Chamber of Commerce.

The restaurant week is co-sponsored by the Central Fairfax Chamber of Commerce. Rose says keeping these local businesses alive is critical.

“These are independently, locally owned restaurants. That’s the heart of our community, being able to share a meal together,” she said.

Rose is referring to restaurants like Epicure Cafe. It’s a small business that offers a vegan menu and features live entertainment, in an effort to support the local music scene.

Owner Gus Row says the music attracts customers, but also highlights and helps customers see the artistic talent right in Fairfax’s own back yard.

“We opened this venue to have eclectic art and music and to help the community,” said Row.

The Epicure Cafe is just one of 30 restaurants participating in the event.

Similar to last year, restaurants are offering 3 course dinners for $35, 3 course lunches for $20 and buy one get one deals.

Diners can also take the meal to-go and will receive a free picnic blanket while supplies last.

Restaurant week will run until May 31st. You can view a full list of participating restaurants here.