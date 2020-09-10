Fairfax City needs plastic bags for PPE donations

FAIRFAX CITY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax City is asking residents for quart-sized Ziploc bag donations.

As part of the state’s Health Equity Program, Fairfax City wants to fill the bags with Covid PPE supplies to distribute to residents, ensuring equal access to those who are disproportionatly affected by the virus.

In a statement, the city said:

“We are trying to decrease and address systemic barriers to achieving this, including social structures that lead to differences in health outcomes by income, race, gender, educational attainment, sexual orientation, immigration status, and more.”

The city plans to distribute 10,000 bags filled with masks, hand sanitizer and Covid support information.

You can drop off bags at the Atrium vestibule during business hours.