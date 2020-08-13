Fairfax City Museum showcases a suffrage centennial celebration exhibit

FAIRFAX CITY Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax City Museum is showcasing a suffrage exhibit to recognize the centennial celebration of the 19th Amendment.

On August 26, 1920 the 19th Amendment was added to the U.S. Constitution.

To recognize 100 years since ratification, the museum is featuring an exhibit on loan from the Library of Virginia.

“I think it’s very exciting for all of us that the actual centennial that the actual centennial occurs during a national election year. And the ratification of the 19th Amendment of course was in August of 1920, that was also an election year” said Susan Gray, Director, Office of Historic Resources.

The exhibit specifically details the Equal Suffrage League of Virginia and the local women who organized the campaign to gain voting rights.

“It’s important not to just know about the big figures we’ve all heard of but to focus in on people who are more local, people who are down in the trenches doing the work” said Cami St. Germain, historian, Office of Historic Resources.

Gray said that while we celebrate the centennial of voting rights for women, we still need to remember the disenfranchisement of African-Americans and Native Americans up until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed.

“So we do need to keep that in mind that while it was a wonderful achievement, it didn’t encompass every woman in the United States” said Gray.

The exhibit will be open through September 7th.