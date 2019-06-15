Fairfax City gets first dog park

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Over the last couple of years the City of Fairfax has launched the Furfax Fido Fest, but this year’s was a bit more historic. Fairfax City’s Fido Fest started off with a bang by officially opening the doors to its first dog park in the area. The festival also had vendors for different dog care products. Officials say with limited green space in the area, the first dog park will have a great impact on all walks of life in the city.

“People want to be able to live where they want to live with their dogs and this is an important component to that. We want to have facilities that encourage people to move to the city and that trickles all the way down or up to businesses, so people will live in the city and support local businesses, and this all a part of that sort of system,” said Christoper Bruno, City of Fairfax Director of Economic Development.

In the past Fido Fest was held at Pop-up dog parks, this will be the site for future Fido Fests!