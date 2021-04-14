Fairfax board endorses I-495 Express Lanes extension

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County board of supervisors is giving the Commonwealth the green light to move forward with Project Next, the expansion of Interstate 495 (I-495) HOV/HOT Lanes/Express Lanes near the Dulles Toll Road Interchange and American Legion Bridge at the Maryland border.

In the project plans, Express Lanes would be extended two miles to help with traffic congestion in the Tysons area.

As the Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) moves into its final steps, the Fairfax County board is urging the state to work closely with Maryland to ensure it extends the lanes across the bridge to make the project worthwhile.

“I do think it’s important for us to endorse this before the CTB takes final action on this and that obviously we will continue to monitor and support every step of the way the efforts that are being made in Maryland and the importance of those efforts as it relates to this project,” said Chairman Jeffrey McKay during the board’s meeting.

The project is expected to cost $550 million and according to its schedule, will be open to traffic in 2024.