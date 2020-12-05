Fairfax Board approves expansion of one-lane bridge on Hunter Mill Road

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County board members approved the expansion proposal to expand the one-lane bridge on Hunter Mill Road into two lanes this week, relieving many residents who use the bridge to commute every day.

The bridge was built in 1974 and averages 8,500 vehicles per day, according to VDOT. Over time, the bridge has been reinforced but still does not have the capacity to support large trucks and school buses. The replacement bridge will support school buses, providing quicker routes home for students.

Construction will begin in the spring of 2021 with an estimated completion date in the summer of 2022. The bridge is expected to cost $5.5 million, which will be funded primarily by VDOT, along with Fairfax County.

