Fairfax author uses personal experiences to inspire latest novel

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Fairfax County woman held a book signing on Sunday for her newest young adult novel.

Although it’s a fictional novel, Katy Upperman drew from her personal experiences and relationships with her own family members to write the book: How The Light Gets In. Upperman says she holds book signings for all of her book releases, but this novel has a special message that she wans to convey.

“I always hope that people will just find some way to relate to my characters,” says Upperman. “My message is just forgiveness is always possible, no mistake is too big to come back from and just that people continue to grow and change and recover from trauma.”