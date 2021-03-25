Fairfax approves new flagpole height regulation

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — This week, the Fairfax County board motioned to update its 42-year-old Zoning Ordinance. WDVM previously reported on one component of the zoning ordinance set to regulate the number of flags, flag size and height of flagpoles residents and businesses can display.

After pushback and concern from the public regarding the proposed flag regulations, the board decided to only limit the height to 25 feet for lots with single-family dwellings or manufactured homes and 60 feet for lots with all other uses. The board did not approve to limit the number of flags to less than three per home, carrying that number from the previous ordinance.

During the meeting, supervisor Kathy Smith from the Sully district said, “Based on the testimony we’ve heard; I will not be moving to adopt the proposed size limits for flags. I will also move to allow the filing of a special permit application to increase the size of a flagpole.”

The new zoning ordinance has more updated regulations and changes other than the change to the flagpole height requirement. To see a list of the summarized zoning ordinance, click here. The changes will go into effect on July 1.