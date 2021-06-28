Fairfax appoints 20 members to Redistricting Advisory Committee

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Board appointed 20 community members to its 2021 Redistricting Advisory Committee (RAC) to begin the redistricting process.

Redistricting is a process completed every 10 years after the U.S. Census is released, ensuring residents are fairly represented in their local government and districts are equally drawn as the population increases. In February, Fairfax County started its process of appointing 20 community members to the RAC. Now, the board has announced who will be representing each district and what will happen next.

Fairfax County Board Chairman, Jeffrey McKay, said there seemed to be “significant obstacles in the way of this year’s Census,” but the County worked to make sure as many residents were counted as possible.

“There are few things the are important as making sure redistricting is done in a citizen-driven, transparent way, the way it has always been done in Fairfax County and so we are appreciative for the folks who have been nominated here and look forward to their service,” McKay said during a regular board meeting on June 22.

Census data will be delivered in August, giving the committee a few weeks to draw proposed electoral boundaries to present to the Board. A public hearing will be held in November. The redistricting process will be complete in February of 2022 following state certification from the Virginia Attorney General.

