Fairfax and Loudoun County students start to return for in-person instruction

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM) — Small groups of students returned to school for what school officials described as a “heartwarming” return in Loudoun and Fairfax Counties on Tuesday. Both counties will operate under modified hybrid reopening plans.

Shawn DeRose, the principal at Annandale High School, said, “What is most exciting about this is that opportunity to put a real face with a name that they see on screen.”

Groups 1-4 at Annandale High School with intellectual and severe disabilities returned with social distancing and other safety requirements in place. School officials said this has always been their top priority.

“I think if there is anything this pandemic has demonstrated, it is not just the importance of public education of strong academic instruction, but also the role that school plays in meeting the social and emotional needs of our students and that can’t be understated,” said DeRose.

In Loudoun County, some of the first students to return include preschool through fifth-graders, English language learners and students with disabilities.

Scott Ziegler, LCPS Interim Superintendent, said, “Our overall mitigation strategy includes wearing masks, frequent handwashing (and) physical distancing of at least 6 feet.”

School officials from both counties said they plan on allowing more students back for in-person learning over the upcoming weeks.