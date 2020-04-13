Face masks required in Montgomery County’s new health order

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM)– Beginning April 13, Montgomery County residents will be required to wear face masks while shopping at local grocery stores and businesses.

In order to flatten the curve of COVID-19, Montgomery County officials announced a new health order, requiring businesses to adhere to social distancing guidelines and limit the capacity of customers. Businesses will also be required to provide face masks for employees as well as allowing employees to wash their hands every 30 minutes.

According to Dr. Travis Gayles, “This is about maximizing the safety of others, and we urge residents to do this, as we continue to try to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Businesses who do not comply with this health order will be investigated and can face up to $750 in fine violations.