Operations will be suspended from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. and from 9 to 9:45 p.m. on Thursday

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday morning that it will suspend flights out of Reagan National Airport on the Fourth of July for President Trump’s military flyovers and fireworks.

FAA Statement: On July 4, the #FAA will suspend operations at @Reagan_Airport from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. ET. Operations will also be impacted from 9:00 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Please check with your airline for flight information. pic.twitter.com/HbLumFNuZJ — The FAA (@FAANews) July 2, 2019

Operations will be suspended from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. and from 9 to 9:45 p.m. on Thursday. Both the FAA and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority advise passengers to check their airlines for updates.