Extended hours for Absentee voting announced in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County announced on Monday that extended hours for absentee voting in Loudoun County are set to begin on Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Voters will have until Tuesday, October 29, 2019, to have an absentee ballot mailed in. However, the last day voters will be able to vote in-person with an absentee ballot is on November 2, 2019.

Voters will be able to vote an absentee ballot in-person at various locations including the Loudoun County Office of Elections and Voter Registration, Senior Center at Cascades, as well as Dulles South Recreation and Community Center.

The deadline for voters to apply to have an absentee ballot mailed to them is 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

The last day to vote an absentee ballot in-person is Saturday, November 2, 2019, according to the Loudoun County Government.

To find out more info on voting absentee you can visit loudoun.gov/absentee.