Experts expect FDA approval of COVID booster shots for those who are immunocompromised

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Experts are predicting a Food and Drug Administration approval for a COVID booster shot for people who are immunocompromised this Thursday.

Dr. David Goodfriend with the Loudoun County Health Department says the projected FDA approval of booster shots for immunocompromised people is just the first step in a sequence of approvals before we get shots into arms.

“This is likely that first step with booster shots,” said Dr. Goodfriend. “First the FDA reviews the data, and then they decide whether that drug is approved for the purpose that’s requested in this case as a third dose booster. So could potentially be as early as Saturday that individuals could get a booster shot if they’re eligible.”

With the highly transmissible delta variant, those who are immunocompromised may be at most risk for more severe COVID-19 infection according to the Fairfax County Health Department.

The CDC’s most recent data shows a majority of Virginia in a high transmission area, meaning masks are recommended for indoor public areas.

“Importantly, there’s no urgency to get a booster shot, but what they have been finding is people who have significant immune issues, whether it’s organ transplant people in chemotherapy, and others along those lines may not mount as good a protection as others,” said Shawn Kiernan, Epidemiologist with the Fairfax County Health Department.

Fairfax County’s website states that studies show that vaccination is effective at protecting many people who have weakened immune systems and that immunocompromised people are at higher risk of getting a severe COVID-19 infection and spreading the infection to others.

