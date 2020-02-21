Ex-child care worker charged with assault and battery of child

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A former child care worker is accused of restraining the legs of a child with duct tape at the Open Arms Child Development Center in Ashburn, Virginia.

Cinthia J. Escobar Gomez, 25, of Sterling was charged with assault and battery, The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The alleged incident happened on Jan. 23 while she was working at the center at the 43100 block of Waxpool Road. Authorities said the child was not physically injured. While they are not releasing the child’s age, the sheriff’s office said the alleged incident happened in a class for children ages 4 and 5 years old.

Escobar Gomez is held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office worked with the Loudoun County Department of Family Services in this investigation.