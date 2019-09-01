Evidence shows animal neglect at Wilson’s Wild Animal Park

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The state of Virginia was granted custody of every animal seized from Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Frederick County, after a 12-hour hearing Thursday.

Animal welfare experts testified to photo and video evidence showing dead lemurs in the same freezer as ice cream, animal carcasses covered in maggots, inadequate animal enclosures and contaminated drinking water.

John Netzel of Peaceful Fields Animal Sanctuary was at the hearing and shared his reaction with WDVM 25.

“There were lots of animals that were in very poor health condition, way too thin, not getting enough food, their body mass was way too low,” said Netzel. “There was a lot of testimony on that. Unsanitary conditions, lots of animals, for example, the camels, were covered in filth and their own feces.”

Peaceful Fields Sanctuary has offered to help the Attorney General’s Office find homes for the animals and Netzel hopes he can assist in any way possible.