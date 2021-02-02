Eviction roundtable gives tenants and landlords information about resources

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Housing Coalition of the Northern Shenandoah Valley and local United Way hosted a “Resource Roundtable” to educate service providers and people about evictions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The session featured presentations from Blue Ridge Legal Services and Housing Virginia, who discussed everything from the CDC Eviction Moratorium to what makes you eligible for RRP. The ultimate goal? To help make sure tenants and landlords know their rights.

The Housing Coalition of the Northern Shenandoah Valley hosted the discussion as part of their virtual series intended to inform people about local and state resources available during the pandemic.