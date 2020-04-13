“Every Virginian deserves access to a fair and equitable criminal justice system”: Gov. Northam signs new criminal justice reform bills into law

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2019 file photo Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, gestures as his wife, Pam, listens during a press conference in the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. A commission Northam tasked with researching racist laws from the state’s past recommended Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, that dozens be repealed in order to purge the state’s books of discriminatory language. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam signed several criminal justice reform legislation into law today.

“Every Virginian deserves access to a fair and equitable criminal justice system,” Northam said. “These bills combat mass incarceration, increase support for returning citizens, and ensure that those who have paid their debt to society have a meaningful second chance. I thank the General Assembly for working with us to build a more just and inclusive Commonwealth.”

The governor signed these bills into law:

House Bill 995 and Senate Bill 788 — These increase the felony larceny threshold from $500 to $1,000.

House Bill 1196 and Senate Bill 1 — The bills stop suspending licenses from a person who cannot pay court fines or costs. People who have had their licenses suspended before July 1, 2019, only because they didn’t pay fines or costs, will have their licenses reinstated without a reinstatement fee.

House Bill 477 and Senate Bill 546 — These raise the age a juvenile to be tried as an adult by a Commonwealth’s Attorney without court approval from 14 to 16.

House Bill 909 and Senate Bill 513 — The two bills will no longer let driver’s licenses be suspended for non-driving related offenses, such as drug offenses and stealing car fuel.

House Bill 974 and Senate Bill 511 — The bills modify the current standards for writs of actual innocence. Currently, people can pursue writs of actual innocence under very narrow circumstances. These changes are in an attempt to place fewer burdens on the party during the pardon process.

House Bill 277 and Senate Bill 736 — These allow a court to let an inmate to earn credits against any fines and court costs by performing community service. Under current law, credits can only be earned before or after imprisonment.

Northam also proposed two amendments: House Bill 972 which decriminalizes simple possession of marijuana and instead charges a $25 civil penalty, and the “Fishback” bills, House Bill 33 and Senate Bill 793, which makes people sentenced by juries between 1995 and 2000 eligible for parole consideration.

Yesterday, Northam signed the Virginia Values Act, which provides anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people.

He also signed Senate Bill 183 and House Bill 1537, which repeal racially discriminatory language and giving power for localities to control the status of Confederate monuments in their communities on Saturday.

