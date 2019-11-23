Enroll Virginia helps residents access affordable health care

There's not alot of awareness of these new programs that are available

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — Members of Enroll Virginia are helping Loudoun county residents access affordable health care coverage.

According to the Virginia Health Care Foundation, 12.5% of Virginians ages 19 to 64 do not have health insurance. Enroll Virginia is a community based organization that aims to help Virginians access quality and affordable health coverage.

Residents came out to the sterling library to apply for the care they needed with the help of Enroll Virginia members.

Deepak Madala, Member of Enroll Virginia said, “There’s not a lot of awareness of these new programs that are available and so were out here just helping people, one on one understanding what there needs are, what there currently enrolled in, if thats meeting there needs, if there interested in new options. Were just here to provide free assistance with all of the ranges.”

Enroll Virginia will also be holding free sessions December 6th and December 16th in Arlington, Va.