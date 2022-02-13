Empower Me Events host Valentine’s Day themed Pop Up Shop

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — Springfield Town Center and Empower Me Events have partnered to spotlight local businesses in the community in time for Valentine’s day.

The Pop Up Shop at the Springfield Town Center highlights opportunities to shop locally.

“Oftentimes, the vendors that participate in Empower Me Events are small businesses that are just starting out, and the event is a great way for them to interact with our shoppers and promote their products or services. These vendors regularly prove to be successful and often return to the Center whether it’s through these events or by renting a cart, kiosk, or even an inline space,” said Justin Roth, Marketing Director, Springfield Town Center.

The event included over 19 vendors with various items, including fashion, desserts, skincare, and more.

“It’s an opportunity for local vendors to come out and get their business in front of more people and get their products out for Valentine’s day,” said Jackie Walker, Event Coordinator, Empower Me.

Their next event will be on April 15. For more information visit, www.empowermeevent.com.