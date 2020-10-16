Emergency rescue teams search for missing paddle boarder

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sherriff’s Office along with Loudoun Fire and Rescue are searching for a woman who disappeared after paddle boarding alone Thursday night.

LCSO confirmed the woman went paddle boarding around 6:20 p.m. at Beaverdam Reservoir and did not return. She was wearing black pants, a red tank top, and a black jacket the last time she was seen.

A search boat looks for the missing woman.

Currently, access to the Beaverdam Reservoir is closed to the public. LCSO asks that community members avoid the area while they continue their investigation.

The search for the woman continues.