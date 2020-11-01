Emergency crews respond to train derailment in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Local emergency crews are responding to a train derailment in Roanoke County.

CLEAN-UP: Norfolk Southern personnel and contractors are currently on scene working on cleanup and recovery efforts. The cause of the trail derailment is under investigation. @WFXRnews pic.twitter.com/qR048AO8ng — Breana Albizu WFXR (@BreanaAlbizu) October 31, 2020

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. along Barley Drive.

According to a representative from Norfolk Southern, 26 rail cars derailed. No one on the train crew was injured and no hazardous materials were involved.

The coal train was en route from Weller to Norfolk, Va.

Multiple agencies are on scene coordinating cleanup and recovery efforts.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

