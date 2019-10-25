Emergency BOS meeting ends abruptly, leaving Warren County residents furious

"They have disrepsected us for the last time."

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — The echo off a gavel left many Warren County residents confused and furious Friday after Warren County Board of Supervisors ended their emergency board meeting when protestors started speaking out.

A petition was filed after all five supervisors were each indicted on two misdemeanor counts of misfeasance and one count of nonfeasance stemming from their alleged lack of oversight of former Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, who stands charged on 28 felony counts on alleged financial improprieties.

“We employed our contract county attorney, Linten Insight and Jim Cornwell to represent them in the individual suits that have been filed through a petition to have them removed from office,” said County Administrator Douglas Stanley. The county would be paying for legal counsel.

During the meeting, protesters started laughing and speaking out when board members announced they will be using taxpayer dollars to hire legal counsel to deal with the petition. But, North River District Chairman Daniel Murray says he has had enough.

“The board is fighting continuously, I mean if I was sitting in that seat and I had wronged the people like these people have done us then I would humbly step down, I would not keep fighting for my position.” said Warren County Resident Leslie Mathews. “I think it’s a very big disgrace and it shows a lot of disrespect to the people of Warren County.”

“As you can see, that’s how they act, they act like a bunch of toddlers and they just can’t do that.” said Warren County Resident Kristie Atwood. “They work for us, we don’t work for them. They need to go, they really need to go, it’s time to clean house.”

The board members will appear in court on Monday.

