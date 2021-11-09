Elf on the Shelf – A Christmas Musical coming to Tysons

TYSONS, Va. (WDVM) — Elf on the Shelf – A Christmas Musical is touring the country from Nov. 12, 2021, until Dec. 26, 2021. The special tour will be in the DMV on the Saturday after Thanksgiving for two shows.

The show will help families get in the holiday spirit, after spending the holidays during a pandemic in 2020.

“Especially with the pandemic and everything that we have been through in the last year, this show is a show about togetherness and hope and love and this show is going to bring the spirit of Christmas and cheer itself,” Santa’s Merry Messenger said.

To learn more about the show, COVID-19 protocols or to get tickets, click here.