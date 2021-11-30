11 Fairfax County schools receive Purple Star designation for commitment to military students

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools are being recognized as 2021 Purple Star schools for their commitment to meeting the needs of military children and their families.

11 FCPS schools received the recognition from the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children.

Fairfax County schools recognized as 2021 Purple Star schools include:

Cameron Elementary School.

Fairview Elementary School.

Island Creek Elementary School.

Ravensworth Elementary School.

Waynewood Elementary School.

Staff at Fort Belvoir Upper and Fort Belvoir Primary schools say they offer programs tailored to assist military children’s needs. New students are paired with ambassadors, and staff train regularly on the difficulties military families may face.

“We have military-connected kids in all of our schools at FCPS, so this is a special recognition to those schools who are really doing their part to reach out to the families and the students themselves, to make sure that we are ready to receive them, and to help connect them to supports that might need to be in place,” said Jamey Chianetta, principal at Fort Belvoir Upper School.

Six of the eleven schools have the unique distinction of being honored for a second time for their ongoing efforts towards military families.

Clermont Elementary School.

Flint Hill Elementary School.

Fort Belvoir Primary.

Fort Belvoir Upper Elementary.

Hunt Valley Elementary School.

Sangster Elementary School.

To qualify for a Purple Star, schools need a designated staff member as a point of contact for military students and their families.

Learn more about FCPS and Purple Star schools here.