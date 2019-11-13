Electric shuttle service coming to Columbia Pike

The white vehicles, with three doors on either side, will hopefully solve some connectivity problems throughout the county, getting people to popular spots like restaurants, shopping, and the Metro.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — An electric shuttle company is in the process of working with several apartment buildings and businesses in South Arlington to provide an eco-friendly form of transportation along Columbia Pike.

The white vehicles, with three doors on either side, will hopefully solve some connectivity problems throughout the county, getting people to popular spots like restaurants, shopping, and the Metro.

CEO Andres Delgado says it might also make some regions more desirable. “We believe that our service, which is going to be not only convenient but also sustainable, will give residents of Arlington another choice for transportation and will make these other neighborhoods attractive options,” Delgado said.

FLARE Technology and Services expects the shuttles to be ready to go by early 2020. On Tuesday, in Arlington’s Economic Development Office, FLARE celebrated with a ribbon cutting.