Electric shuttle bus “Relay” begins in Fairfax county

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Northern Virginia residents can now get a first hand look at new vehicle technology. Officials are welcoming new self driving electric shuttle buses.

The electric shuttle buses will be in the Mosaic District of Fairfax County. The autonomous electric shuttle called “Relay” began carrying passengers this week. A ceremony was held to highlight the new addition to the community. Officials said with the Mosaic district being close to the metro, this will make transportation easier for riders.

Gerry Connolly, U.S Congressman said,

“This is the future! This is the first deployment of this kind of technology in all of Metropolitan Washington, and I’m excited that it’s starting here but it wont be the last. We’re going to see this very much as a very important part of our future in terms of transportation.”

Jeff McKay, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors said,

“If there is technology that is going to improve the quality of life of our residents through cleaner air, more efficient transit and a stronger economy, we want to be on the forefront of that. In Fairfax County, we are always improving and exploring new opportunities for innovation.”

Officials said relay will be able to carry 12 passengers at a time, operating Monday through Thursday from 10am to 2pm with stops about every 15 to 20 minutes.