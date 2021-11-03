VIRGINIA (WDVM) — With just hours to go until Election Day in the Commonwealth of Virginia, WDVM spoke with two voters. Linda Gross voted early for Republican Glenn Youngkin. Anthony Flaccavento voted for Democrat Terry McAuliffe. Topics included what drove them to the polls this year, what was at stake for them, and what issues matter most.
Election Day, 2021: What’s Most Important to Voters?
WDVM spoke with a two voters: one for Glenn Youngkin, the other for Terry McAuliffe. They surprisingly found common ground on several hot-button issues.
