BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVNS) — Elected officials from both sides of the Virginias came together this morning at Fincastle in Tazewell County for a post-legislative point of view breakfast.

Politicians broke down how they think the legislative session went in both Virginia and West Virginia.

Those in attendance included Virginia Senators Travis Hackworth (R-VA) and James Morefield (R-VA) and West Virginia Senator Chandler Swope (R-W.Va.) along with others.

Senator Swope who represents Mercer County and parts of McDowell, Mingo, and Wayne County said he’s proud of the jobs on the way to the Mercer County area in the near future.

“In Mercer County, we already have two businesses recruited here that within the next two years will be three to five hundred jobs each. I believe within three years, just on local economic development, there be a thousand more jobs in Mercer County than there are right now,” Senator Swope said.

And Senator Hackworth said tax relief is a need for Virginians.

“Governor Youngkin is saying we’re overtaxing our people. There are four billion dollars that are coming in that’s more than expected, we should be giving some of that back. We should have some tax relief,” Senator Hackworth said.

Businesses in Mercer County sponsored the event and the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias and the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce presented the event.