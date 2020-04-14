Educational Tips for online learning

CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM)– With school buildings closed for the rest of the year, teachers, parents, and students have been transitioning to online classes. WDVM shares tips for you to make the most out of online learning.

Some experts suggest that school closures can have a significant impact on how students learn but it’s up to the teachers and parents to make this a positive experience.

Online teacher, and educational technology expert Kevin Wu, says it’s important to have a structured schedule, a designated area for learning, and to be patient with students adjusting to this type of learning.

“Being able to set up a daily schedule where you allocate let’s say one hour in the morning to reading and writing and one hour in the afternoon for additional activities like watching educational youtube videos, having a regular schedule really helps the students to make sense of everything,” said Wu.

Ed tech is offering free online tutoring. For more information visit edtechteacher.org/