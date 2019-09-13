Edinburg man arrested for alleged sex crimes

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WDVM) — A Shenandoah County man is behind bars after sheriff’s deputies say he sexually assaulted a minor.

William Bowman, 39, of Edinburg, Va. was arrested Thursday on two counts of felony aggravated sexual battery of a minor between the ages of 13 and 17, according to online records at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail.

Shenandoah County Sheriff’s deputies say they received a report from a third party about the alleged abuse and issued warrants for Bowman’s arrest. Bowman was also charged with obstruction of justice, which deputies say stemmed from him resisting arrest.

Bowman is due in the Shenandoah County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on October 3.