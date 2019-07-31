EDA defendants granted bond

Virginia

Jennifer McDonald and Donald Poe were released on bond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — Two of the defendants named in the Front Royal Warren County Economic Development Authority scandal were released on bond Wednesday.

Jennifer McDonald, who was the former Executive Director of the EDA, and Donald Poe, who is the co-owner of the Earth Right Energy Solar-Commercial LLC were each granted secured bonds of $50,000 and $20,000 respectively.

The third defendant to be criminally charged, Michelle Henry, was granted bond last week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News