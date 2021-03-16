Ed McGovern announces he’s running for a delegate seat in Virginia’s 42nd district

LORTON, Va. (WDVM) — Republican Ed McGovern announced he’s running for a delegate seat in Virginia’s 42nd district, a district covering Mt. Vernon, Lorton, Springfield and Fairfax Station.

McGovern is a retired federal employee for the Department of the Army and has lived in Northern Virginia since 1993.

His main priorities include focusing on small business growth, improving transportation, reopening schools, advocating for school choice, protecting those with pre-existing conditions and more.

“My entire professional life I’ve had a calling to help serve our country in whatever way I could. Residents of the 42nd district are sick and tired of career politicians, their rhetoric and distractions. I am running to reopen our schools and businesses, ensure we recover safely from COVID-19, and to fix our long-standing transportation issues. Our district deserves a doer and problem solver, not another partisan politician,” said McGovern in a statement.

McGovern is running against incumbent Kathy Tran who is running for a third term. The 2021 Virginia House of Delegates election will be held on Nov. 2.

