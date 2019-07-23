East African grown narcotic “khat” seized at Dulles Airport

Virginia

103 pounds of khat seized on a flight from Germany

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — Customs officers are issuing a warning after a drug known as “khat” made its way to Dulles International Airport.

The leafy green East African plant is a narcotic that’s used to get people high. While it’s socially accepted in some African countries, it’s illegal in the United States. Last week, Customers and Border Patrol officers seized 103 pounds of the drug at Dulles International Airport. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says the effects it has are similar to that of bath salts.

“They cause all kinds of crazy effects on the user, brain damage and hallucinogenic effects, paranoia, and acts of violence…really really dangerous stuff and that’s why it’s illegal in the United States,” said Rusty Payne, national spokesperson for the DEA.

On average, officials say CBP officers seized over 4,600 pounds of illicit narcotics every day in 2018.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News