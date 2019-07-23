East African grown narcotic “khat” seized at Dulles Airport

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — Customs officers are issuing a warning after a drug known as “khat” made its way to Dulles International Airport.

The leafy green East African plant is a narcotic that’s used to get people high. While it’s socially accepted in some African countries, it’s illegal in the United States. Last week, Customers and Border Patrol officers seized 103 pounds of the drug at Dulles International Airport. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says the effects it has are similar to that of bath salts.

“They cause all kinds of crazy effects on the user, brain damage and hallucinogenic effects, paranoia, and acts of violence…really really dangerous stuff and that’s why it’s illegal in the United States,” said Rusty Payne, national spokesperson for the DEA.

On average, officials say CBP officers seized over 4,600 pounds of illicit narcotics every day in 2018.