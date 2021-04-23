Early voting open for Democratic Primary in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia kicked off early voting for the Democratic Primary on Friday, leading Fairfax County to open its county government center for voters to cast their ballots.

WDVM spoke to the new general registrar and director of elections, Scott Konopasek, for more details on the first day.

“We’ve already seen a lot on interest on the part of voters. First thing this morning, we had voters waiting to come in and vote and so far today, we’ve had over 60 people show up at the government center,” said Konopasek.

Since the Virginia Republican Party has chosen to elect a candidate through a Convention process on May 8, there will only be Democratic candidates on the ballot.

“It’s a democratic primary, first of all, so there’s not going to be any Republican candidates. The Republicans are nominating their candidates for November using a different formula, different process. So Democratic candidates for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General and Delegates will be on the ballot,” explained Konopasek.

The House of Delegates districts include the 34, 36, 38, 45, 49 and 86th Districts.

The county government center opened on Friday to voters, but starting Saturday, residents can come to the Fairfax County, Mount Vernon or North County government centers to cast their ballots. The three locations are typically open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. but will also be open April 24, May 29 and June 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“As we get closer to the election, that Saturday before Memorial Day, May 29, we will have 13 additional locations, so we’ll have 16 locations available for voters to vote early,” said Konopasek.

Those locations can be found here.

Before you come to the polls, you’ll want to make sure you’re registered to vote in the county and don’t forget to bring your driver’s license. If you don’t have a driver’s license or an ID card, you can bring a utility bill, bank statement or paycheck to the polls.

Residents can also participate in the Democratic Primary by mail. To register for an absentee ballot, click here.

For more information about voting in Fairfax County, click here.