Early Saturday morning crash kills a Stephenson, Va. man

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — William D. Wiseman III, 27 of Stephenson, Va, died early Sunday morning traveling, as a passenger of a vehicle, east on Redbud Road a mile from Martinsburg Pike.
According to Virginia State Police (VSP), at 3:15 a.m. Saturday, the vehicle was sent airborne after crossing over the railroad tracks. The compact sport utility vehicle returned to the road traveling east in the westbound lane. The driver is said to over-corrected, which forced the vehicle to roll over several times. VSP says the rate of speed is likely to blame.
While the driver was not injured, officials say that Wiseman was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene of the crash.
The driver, 24-year-old Walter L. Artrip of Winchester, Va., was charged with reckless driving.
The incident continues to be under investigation.
