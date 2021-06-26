Early morning stabbing in Sterling Va leads to arrest

LOUDOUN, Va (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a stabbing that occurred this morning in the Sterling area.

Loudoun Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 200 Block of Emory Dr. in Sterling around 4:23 a.m. this morning after the victim called 911 saying she had been stabbed.

Through an investigation, detectives were able to locate the suspect, Shonte Hamilton, 47 of Sterling. Hamilton was charged with Aggravated Malicious wounding and transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where she is being held without bond.

The victim remains in a local area hospital for treatment of her serious injuries.