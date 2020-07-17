Early morning shooting in Alexandria under investigation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County police arrived at 7900 block of Janna Lee Ave. in Alexandria around 12 a.m. in response to a shooting.

According to officers, several cars on the scene suffered damage that they suspect came from gunfire. A possible victim was located shortly after the incident at a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

