Early morning rain leads to sinkhole in Manassas Park

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- Nearly one week after senators begged the administration to extend the national guard's orders in their states, some states are benefiting from the renewed funding more than others.

Last week, Governor Larry Hogan and 41 other governors penned a letter to the administration asking for the extension of Title 32 which would continue the aid of the National Guard to the states. The funding was directed from the CARES Act, or the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, and Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA.