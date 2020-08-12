MANASSAS PARK, Va. (WDVM) — Manassas Park officials report a sinkhole on Moseby Court around 7:30 a.m. due to excessive morning rain.
Officials report no injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
- Tractor-trailer involved collision in Montgomery County
- Heavy rainfall likely on your commute home on this Wednesday
- Slow-moving storms expected today and the rest of the week
- Numerous storms expected, flash flooding a threat later today
- Early morning rain leads to sinkhole in Manassas Park
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App