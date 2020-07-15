Early morning homicide in Woodbridge under investigation

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Officers arrives to Valleywood Dr. and Colebrook Lane in Woodbridge on July 14 around 10:15 p.m. to investigate reported gun shots.

According to officials, a 19-year-old male victim that suffered from a gunshot wound was found near Oakwood Dr. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, officials say. Officers believe that this is an isolated incident that does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or visit www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

This is a developing story and will be updated.