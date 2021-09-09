Early-morning crash on I-66 leaves three dead

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Three people are dead following a three-car collision on I-66 eastbound before I-495 Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police responded around 3:00 a.m. to a crash that involved a tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles.

Police said that a Honda SUV was traveling east when it lost control. It hit a Toyota SUV before striking a guardrail on the right side, re-entering I-66 and hitting the Toyota again. The tractor-trailer tried to serve to avoid the Honda, but they crashed.

The woman who was driving the Honda and two kids in the car died at the scene. Two other kids as well as the man who was driving the Toyota were taken to Fairfax Inova Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two left lanes on I-66 are open. During the initial response, traffic was diverted onto VA-243. Crews are continuing to clean up in the two right lanes.

Anyone driving along I-66 should expect delays starting at US-50.