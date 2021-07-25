E-scooters coming to Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — E-scooters will soon be hitting the roadways in Fairfax County.

600 scooters have been approved for use in the county from manufacturers LINK and Bird. Operators are allowed a maximum fleet of 300 devices per operator permit.

The county has released some regulations for scooter usage:

•Scooters can be used on a highway, sidewalk, roadway or crosswalk

•Scooters cannot be operated over 10 miles per hour in the county

•Once riders reach their destination, the scooters should be parked in an area that does not impede car or foot traffic.

Learn more about the new program on Fairfax County’s website.