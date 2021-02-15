Dumfries Town Council to discuss proposed casino and hotel plan

DUMFRIES, Va. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, the Dumfries Town Council will discuss plans for a proposed casino, set to be called “The Rose.” The $389 million “gaming and entertainment destination” will not only include a casino, but also a hotel, park, movie theater, eight bars and restaurants and more, according to a presentation set to be presented to the council.

According to a timeline in the presentation, construction would begin in August with an expected completion date of Jan. 2023.

If approved, The Rose would sit on top of the Potomac Landfill off I-95 and would bring 640 jobs to the area.

To see the full presentation, click here.