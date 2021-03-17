Dumfries man wanted for abduction and assault

DUMFRIES, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police are looking for a man who assaulted a woman early Wednesday morning in Dumfries. Michael Alexander Howard is wanted for abduction, assault and battery of a 27-year-old woman.

Authorities said they responded to a residence right after 2 a.m. on Wednesday to investigate an assault. The woman reported she and Howard were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. The victim then tried to leave and was tackled by Howard. Both went inside the residence, and the victim tried to leave again. This time Howard struck her, pushed her onto the bed and blocked the door to prevent her from leaving. Eventually, another resident of the home intervened, and the victim was able to leave.

Officers obtained arrest warrants following the investigation and are trying to locate Howard. He is described as a white male, 5’9”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the PWCPD tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip here.