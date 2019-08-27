Dumfries man dies of his injuries from crash in Manassas

Clay Haga died of his injuries 10 days after the crash. The other driver had minor injuries.

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police are investigating a fatal 2-vehicle crash which happened on August 16 and killed a Dumfries man.

Police identified the deceased driver as Clay Haga, age 30. According to police, they responded to a crash at Balls Ford Road near Groveton Road shortly before 9 a.m. Investigation revealed Haga was driving east on Balls Ford Road when he crossed over the double yellow center line and struck a dump truck driving west.

The driver of the dump truck, only identified by police as a 42-year-old Manassas woman, sustained minor injuries. Haga died of his injuries 10 days later, police said.

According to police, speed and alcohol were not factors.

