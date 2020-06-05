Dumfries man arrested for sexual assault of minor

DUMFRIES, Va. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, detectives began investigating a sexual assault reported to have occurred at a residence in Dumfries.

Prince William County Police arrested the accused, 39-year-old Ferren Gebriel Kamara. Kamara reportedly sexually assaulted a girl between the age of 13 to 15 between January 2018 and February 2020.

Kamara was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties by a custodian.

