Dumfries burglary suspect arrested, later connected to 2 unsolved commercial burglaries

DUMFRIES, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police have arrested a man responsible for three burglaries in Dumfries.

Police arrested 22-year-old Gabriel Cobb on Tuesday after he was detained for breaking into a residence in the 3500 block of Briarwood Drive, removing items, and then putting them into a nearby vehicle. Police say Cobb entered the residence through a window that was broken to gain entry. The investigation also revealed Cobb tried to break into a separate unoccupied vehicle but with no success.

Police have also arrested 20-year-old Brian Proctor of Dumfries for his involvement in the incident. Proctor, who lives on Briarwood Drive, faces charges of conspiracy to commit burglary.

A separate investigation determined Cobb was also responsible for two previous commercial burglaries that both happened on June 22 of this year and in the same shopping plaza.

The first burglary happened at around 2 a.m. at Pizza Boli’s on Wayside Drive. According to police, Cobb removed and then destroyed a cash register from the pizza shop to gain access to the money inside. Surveillance footage also shows that two other men were involved in this burglary.

The second burglary happened at around 11 a.m. when Cobb stole money and a phone from Queenly Nails located just next door in the Southbridge Shopping Plaza.

Police say that at both businesses, Cobb entered through an unlocked door.

Cobb now faces multiple burglary charges for the three incidents. For the burglary on Briarwood Drive, Cobb has been charged with burglary, tampering with an auto, and conspiracy to commit burglary.

For the two commercial burglaries in June, Cobb has been charged with two counts of burglary, one count of petit larceny, and two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny.

The investigation for the burglary at Pizza Boli’s still remains active as detectives continue to try to identify the other two suspects involved in the incident.