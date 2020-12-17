Dulles Toll Road to go cashless in early 2021

Vehicles line up at the only cash-collecting toll both operating at the northbound side of the New Jersey Turnpike Interchange 18W Toll Plaza, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Carlstadt, N.J. EZ Pass toll riders, center left, travel northbound without stopping. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — In early next year, the Dulles Toll Road in Northern Virginia will go completely cashless, eliminating coin collection baskets on toll stops.

“When we finally make this transition over to cashless, toll baskets for cash will actually be removed and the other options will remain. Now is the time to get EZ-Pass, it’s not only good on Dulles Toll Road, it’s good for Express Lanes around the region and toll routes up and down the East Coast,” said Robert Yingling, with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

Toll stops along the Toll Road will only accept EZ-Pass, and if a driver does not have an EZ-Pass or an EZ-Pass account, the toll booth will take pictures of the driver’s license plates and bill to the address where the car is registered.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said there is not a set date for when the change will officially be made, giving them time to install new signage and make the public aware of the change.

