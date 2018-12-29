Dulles Toll Road rates to increase next week Video

Starting next week, drivers who take Dulles Toll Road can expect to pay higher rates.

Toll rates at the main plaza will go from $2.50 to $3.25, and rates on ramps will go from one dollar to $1.50.

Last month the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority voted on the increase to fund phase two of the Silver Line construction project.

Officials say the new rates will remain until the next planned increase in 2023.