Virginia

Dulles Toll Road rates to increase next week

By:

Posted: Dec 28, 2018 07:24 PM EST

Updated: Dec 28, 2018 07:24 PM EST

Dulles Toll Road rates to increase next week

More from Northern Virginia

Starting next week, drivers who take Dulles Toll Road can expect to pay higher rates. 

Toll rates at the main plaza will go from $2.50 to $3.25, and rates on ramps will go from one dollar to $1.50.

Last month the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority voted on the increase to fund phase two of the Silver Line construction project.

Officials say the new rates will remain until the next planned increase in 2023. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Stay Connected