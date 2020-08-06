Dulles officers seize over $30,000 from traveler

STERLING, Va. (WDVM)– U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at Washington Dulles International Airport seized more than $35,000 from a woman.

According to officers, the woman was traveling to Istanbul, Turkey where she was caught for allegedly violating federal currency laws. Officials said although the woman was not criminally charged, travelers are required to report currency in excess.

Stephen Sapp, Spokesperson, Custom Border Patrol said, “When we seize money it allows us to hold that money and then requires the traveler, if they wish to do so petition for the money back. But when they do petition they have to explain and show to us that the money that they have is through legitimate means.”

CBP has noted that bulk currency being smuggled out of the United States may be illicit proceeds from nefarious activities, including narcotics smuggling, counterfeiting, and other criminal offenses. On average, CBP seized about $207,000 every day in unreported or illicit currency along the nation’s borders.

Officials said travelers must declare anything over $10,000.